CAAB to purchase new radar for Dhaka airport from French company Thales  

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has signed a deal with French aerospace company Thales to purchase a state-of-the-art radar for the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

CAAB Chairman Mafidur Rahman and Thales' Vice-Chairman Nicolas signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka, today.

The State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali and Secretary Mokammel Hossain along with French Ambassador to Bangladesh Jean Marin were present at the programme.

State Minister Mahbub said, through the installation of this new radar the entire airspace of the country will come under surveillance.

It will be possible to identify all the foreign aircrafts traveling on international routes using the skies of Bangladesh and impose flying charges on them.

The installation of this new radar and ATC tower will make the country's airspace more secure, make the aircraft movement safer and will increase revenue in the aviation sector.