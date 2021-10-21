CAAB to purchase new radar for Dhaka airport from French company Thales  

Infrastructure

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 06:35 pm

Related News

CAAB to purchase new radar for Dhaka airport from French company Thales  

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 06:35 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

 The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has signed a deal with French aerospace company Thales to purchase a state-of-the-art radar for the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

CAAB Chairman Mafidur Rahman and Thales' Vice-Chairman Nicolas signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka, today.

The State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali and Secretary Mokammel Hossain along with French Ambassador to Bangladesh Jean Marin were present at the programme.

State Minister Mahbub said, through the installation of this new radar the entire airspace of the country will come under surveillance.

It will be possible to identify all the foreign aircrafts traveling on international routes using the skies of Bangladesh and impose flying charges on them.

The installation of this new radar and ATC tower will make the country's airspace more secure, make the aircraft movement safer and will increase revenue in the aviation sector.  

Bangladesh / Top News

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) / Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport / radar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Govt. to construct four-lane road in Dhaka Beribadh

Govt. to construct four-lane road in Dhaka Beribadh

13m | Videos
An emerging trend of tea on clay cups

An emerging trend of tea on clay cups

23m | Videos
Protest against communal violence at Shahbagh

Protest against communal violence at Shahbagh

33m | Videos
Struggle for small business hubs still on

Struggle for small business hubs still on

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025