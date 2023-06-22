9 workers injured as roof of under-construction building collapses in Jashore

Bangladesh

UNB
22 June, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 06:37 pm

Related News

9 workers injured as roof of under-construction building collapses in Jashore

UNB
22 June, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 06:37 pm
9 workers injured as roof of under-construction building collapses in Jashore

Nine workers sustained injuries as the roof of an under-construction building of West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL) collapsed at Kholadanga in Sadar upazila of Jashore on Thursday.

The injured--Tariqul Islam, 40, Hafizur Rahman, 48, Khokan Mollah, 35, Mominul, 26, Akidul, 32, Shimul, 28, Mahidiyar Abdul Hai, 27, Illias, 42, Iman Ali, 48-- are undergoing treatment at Jashore General Hospital.

Workers said the roof of the building collapsed when the welding work was going on at around 11:45pm, leaving nine of them injured.

Nahid Mahmud, senior station manager of Jashore Cantonment Fire Service and Civil Defence, said on information they rushed to the spot and rescued the injured.

He said they were trying to find out whether anyone was trapped inside the collapsed building.

Superintendent engineer of Jashore WZPDCL Ikhtiyar Uddin said they were looking into the matter.

Top News

construction workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

A visual paean to a prodigy: Celebrating Abbas Kiarostami

2h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Asset reconstruction companies necessary to address NPLs

4h | Panorama
The binturong is a completely harmless animal. Photo taken at Lawachara National Park. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Marvellous and mysterious: The binturongs of Bangladesh

5h | Earth
Bahamoni, Minoti and Oporna visited Italy in 2019. Photo: Courtesy

Munda girls, an Italian priest and their fight against early marriages

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

53m | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

1h | TBS Insight
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

1h | TBS World
Prize distribution of Orion's "Eid Ichhe Puron" offer

Prize distribution of Orion's "Eid Ichhe Puron" offer

3h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

5
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline