9 workers injured as roof of under-construction building collapses in Jashore

Nine workers sustained injuries as the roof of an under-construction building of West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited (WZPDCL) collapsed at Kholadanga in Sadar upazila of Jashore on Thursday.

The injured--Tariqul Islam, 40, Hafizur Rahman, 48, Khokan Mollah, 35, Mominul, 26, Akidul, 32, Shimul, 28, Mahidiyar Abdul Hai, 27, Illias, 42, Iman Ali, 48-- are undergoing treatment at Jashore General Hospital.

Workers said the roof of the building collapsed when the welding work was going on at around 11:45pm, leaving nine of them injured.

Nahid Mahmud, senior station manager of Jashore Cantonment Fire Service and Civil Defence, said on information they rushed to the spot and rescued the injured.

He said they were trying to find out whether anyone was trapped inside the collapsed building.

Superintendent engineer of Jashore WZPDCL Ikhtiyar Uddin said they were looking into the matter.