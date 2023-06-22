2 construction workers die after falling off building in Dhaka

Two construction workers died and two others injured after falling off a building at Aftabnagar in Badda on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Rabiul Islam, 30 and Sumon Hossain, 32 of Roumari upazila in Kurigram district.

Quoting Toufiz Sheikh, brother of Rabiul, Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police camp, said Rabiul, Sumon, Kamal and Syed were working on the 4th floor of the seven-story under-construction building with a bamboo made stand outside the building for plastering.

At one stage, the bamboo made stand collapsed and all the four workers fell from there and sustained wound.

Later, they were taken to the DMCH where doctors declared Rabiul and Sumon dead around 1 pm.