6 out of 22 public holidays will be on weekends next year

The Cabinet on Thursday approved the proposed list of holidays for 2022 calendar year with 22 public holidays.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam confirmed the matter to the media after the cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The 14 general holidays will include three weekly holidays – two Fridays and one Saturday. There will be eight days of public holiday in the executive order on the occasion of Bengali New Year and various significant religious festivals which also coincided with three weekends.

There will also be three optional holidays for religious purposes. Employees of various small ethnic groups working in and around the Chittagong Hill Tracts have been given two days optional holidays to celebrate their main social festival.

