22 public holidays in 2023

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 03:38 pm

Related News

22 public holidays in 2023

"In the coming year 2023, there will be 22 public holidays. Out of this, 8 days fall on Friday and Saturday," Cabinet Secretary Khandkar Anwarul Islam said

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 03:38 pm
Government of Bangladesh Seal. Photo: Collected
Government of Bangladesh Seal. Photo: Collected

There will be 22 public holidays in 2023 by general and executive orders; 8 days fall on Friday and Saturday.

The list of public holidays for 2023 was approved in the Cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday (31 October). 

"In the coming year 2023, there will be 22 public holidays. Out of this, 8 days fall on Friday and Saturday," Cabinet Secretary Khandkar Anwarul Islam told the reporters after the meeting. 

"As winter is coming, all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations in the country will run from 9 am to 4 pm from 15 November until further instructions," he said announcing new office hours. 

There were 22 days of public holidays in 2022 as well. Out of which 6 days were Friday and Saturday.

Top News

holidays / public holidays

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

2h | Brands
Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

5h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

18h | Videos
Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

20h | Videos
Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

22h | Videos
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport