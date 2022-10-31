There will be 22 public holidays in 2023 by general and executive orders; 8 days fall on Friday and Saturday.

The list of public holidays for 2023 was approved in the Cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday (31 October).

"In the coming year 2023, there will be 22 public holidays. Out of this, 8 days fall on Friday and Saturday," Cabinet Secretary Khandkar Anwarul Islam told the reporters after the meeting.

"As winter is coming, all government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations in the country will run from 9 am to 4 pm from 15 November until further instructions," he said announcing new office hours.

There were 22 days of public holidays in 2022 as well. Out of which 6 days were Friday and Saturday.