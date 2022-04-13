17 April declared public holiday in Mujibnagar upazila

The government has declared 17 April as a public holiday in Mujibnagar upazila of Meherpur district marking the celebration of the historic "Mujibnagar Day".

"17 April, 2022 has been declared as a public holiday in Mujibnagar upazila of Meherpur district as part of the national programmes taken by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs to celebrate the historic Mujibnagar Day," said an official handout here today.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard, it added.