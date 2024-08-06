596 inmates escape in Satkhira jailbreak, over 200 voluntarily surrender

A total of 596 prisoners and detainees have escaped from Satkhira District Jail following an attack on the facility.

The jailbreak occurred on Monday evening when a group of miscreants launched an assault on the jail, causing extensive damage and freeing the inmates housed in 10 separate cells.

Hasna Jahan Bithi, the jailer of Satkhira District Jail, confirmed the matter, stating, "A group of miscreants attacked the jail around 7 pm on Monday. They broke the lock on the jail gate and freed the inmates from 10 cells. However, many have started surrendering since Tuesday morning."

By 10 am on Tuesday, more than 200 inmates returned to the jail, according to sources. Eyewitnesses reported seeing groups of escaped inmates arriving at the jail throughout the morning, signalling their intent to surrender.