At least 20 inmates escape in Kushtia jailbreak

At least 20 prisoners have escaped from Kushtia District Jail by breaking through the gate, according to prison authorities.

The incident occurred around 2pm today (7 August).

Later, the army arrived at the scene and took control of the district jail.

Photo: TBS

"…I saw at least 300 people gathered together, pushing against the gate from inside. As a result, the gate's hasp broke. When the prisoners tried to escape, the prison guards fired blank shots," the jail Superintendent Ah Barek told The Business Standard.

"They scattered and re-entered the prison. However, 15 to 20 prisoners took advantage of the chaos and managed to escape."

He stated that five prison guards were injured while trying to stop them.

"There were no casualties. The arms depot is secure, and the prisoners are safe," he added.

The commander in charge of the Kushtia Camp, Lieutenant Colonel Md Mahbubul Alam, said, "The situation is now calm. The jail superintendent has informed that a small number of prisoners have escaped from the jail."