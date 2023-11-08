Prisoners double up in Satkhira jail, political cases piled

The number of prisoners in Satkhira jail has doubled recently.

There are currently 785 prisoners — 752 men and 33 women — in the prison, which has the capacity to hold 400 prisoners, the jail authorities said.

The Satkhira court is not granting bail to any of the prisoners arrested in political cases, a local Jubo Dal leader alleged.

Court sources debunked such a claim saying, "Everything is going on at its regular pace."

Meanwhile, some of the lawyers also claimed that the prisoners who have political cases filed against them do not get bail from Satkhira court.

"They need to seek bail at the High Court. Some of those who get arrested as unnamed individuals in case statements get bail after spending a month in jail sometimes," one of the lawyers said, seeking anonymity.

Satkhira Jubo Dal President Dablu claimed this is due to "false political cases" filed against BNP-Jamaat men in eight police stations in the district.

"Even I have two anarchy cases filed against me. There are political cases filed against at least a thousand individuals," he added.

Abdul Latif, the public prosecutor of the Satkhira judge court, however, denied the allegations.

"We prioritise the court proceedings of cases based on their importance. Those who are involved in anarchy get lesser bail, especially when someone repeatedly ends up in jail for the same crime," he said.

Prisoners having difficulties sleeping

According to sources, the overcrowded Satkhira jail is making life difficult for the prisoners.

Md Abul Bashar, superintendent of Sakhira prison, agreed that the prison is overwhelmed with prisoners and they are having difficulties sleeping.

He said there is no food shortage as the food is allocated based on the number of prisoners currently in the prison, not on the overall capacity.

"The jail on 10.5-acre land has 66 prison guards. With the number of prisoners double the capacity, prisoners now need to sleep in congested areas and share the same toilet with more prisoners," he added.

He also said the children with women prisoners get the same amount of food as them.

"We informed the higher authorities to allocate one extra egg for each of the children," Bashar added.

He said some daily newspapers have access to the prison, and prisoners can read them when they want.

They are also allowed to watch the television.

However, the number of televisions in the men's portion of the jail is not enough to accommodate the facility to everyone.

"Women have adequate access to television, though," the superintendent said.

The Satkhira prison, which was awarded the best prison in the country in 2016, has a library with more than a thousand books for the prisoners.

Bashar said they plan to open a Gents' Parlour for the prisoners so that they can earn up to Tk1,000 per day and be truly independent after they leave the prison.

The plan is currently awaiting approval from the higher authorities.