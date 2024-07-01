475 workers killed in workplace accidents in 6 months: Safety and Rights Society

A total of 475 workers were killed in 420 accidents at various workplaces across the country in the last six months (January to June 2024), non-profit organisation Safety and Rights Society (SRS) said in a report today (1 July).

In the same period in 2023, a total of 389 workers were killed in 287 accidents, according to the organisation's survey based on news published in various newspapers (15 national and 11 local).

Analysing the workplace accident data, SRS found that the highest number of workers were killed in the transport sector.

Of the total number, 250 people were killed in the transport sector, 74 in service establishments (such as workshops, gas, electricity supply establishments, etc.), 66 in the agricultural sector, 52 in the construction sector, and 33 in factories and other manufacturing institutes.

Reviewing the causes of death, it was observed that 310 people were killed in road accidents (including 250 workers in the transport sector and accidents on the way to and from the workplace); 52 people were electrocuted; 51 people were killed by lightning; 23 people died from falls; 15 people were hit or crushed by hard or heavy objects; 8 people were exposed to chemicals or toxic gases in septic tanks or water tanks; 6 people drowned; 3 people died in fires and explosions; 1 person died from a girder collapse; and 6 people died from other causes.

According to the survey, the main causes of transport accidents in the last six months include uncontrolled transport systems, obstruction of law enforcement, reckless traffic, and inefficient driving. Electrical accidents were often caused by connecting electric lines without taking safety measures, turning on motors with wet hands, working under overhead power lines, and lifting iron rods by electric cables running alongside buildings. Additionally, some accidents occurred due to the non-use of personal protective equipment.

Releasing the survey data, SRS Executive Director Sekender Ali Mina stated that the increase in worker deaths due to workplace accidents is unacceptable. He highlighted that Bangladesh's production and employment depend on the informal sector, where labour laws are largely unenforced, making it challenging to control workplace accidents.

He emphasised that supervision by relevant authorities must be increased to control workplace accidents, especially in the transport, services, agriculture, construction, and manufacturing sectors. He expressed hope that the authorities would soon take measures to identify the root causes of accidents, including the formulation of factory and institution-based safety guidelines, risk assessment, and mitigation strategies.