4G mobile internet service resumes

Bangladesh

BSS
28 July, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 10:39 pm

Related News

4G mobile internet service resumes

The broadband services have already been launched across the country too

BSS
28 July, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 10:39 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

4G mobile internet service resumed at 3pm today while every mobile data subscriber received 5GB bonus data with three days validity.

Internet services were disrupted across the country due to planned destruction by saboteurs during the quota reform movement. As a result, the government and private services, including freelancers and mobile financial wallet users, were disrupted in communication and financial transactions, an official release said. 

Earlier in the day, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak at a press conference said with the cooperation of the Bangladesh Army, the government repaired the damaged fibre optic cables and internet connections.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The broadband services have already been launched across the country too, he added.

Palak said, "Today, we held a meeting with the Association of Mobile Telephone Operators Bangladesh (MTOB) and Mobile Financial Services on the launch of mobile network 4G services and mobile financial services."

In consultation with the operators, he said, the government decided to resume the mobile network 4G service from 3pm today.

 

Top News

4G / Mobile internet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

11h | Wheels
Numbered streets with grid layout seen on Google Maps. Screenshot: Google Maps

Why are the new streets in Dhaka numbered but not named?

15h | Panorama
How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1d | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos