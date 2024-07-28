4G mobile internet service resumes

4G mobile internet service resumed at 3pm today while every mobile data subscriber received 5GB bonus data with three days validity.

Internet services were disrupted across the country due to planned destruction by saboteurs during the quota reform movement. As a result, the government and private services, including freelancers and mobile financial wallet users, were disrupted in communication and financial transactions, an official release said.

Earlier in the day, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak at a press conference said with the cooperation of the Bangladesh Army, the government repaired the damaged fibre optic cables and internet connections.

The broadband services have already been launched across the country too, he added.

Palak said, "Today, we held a meeting with the Association of Mobile Telephone Operators Bangladesh (MTOB) and Mobile Financial Services on the launch of mobile network 4G services and mobile financial services."

In consultation with the operators, he said, the government decided to resume the mobile network 4G service from 3pm today.