1-day, 3-day mobile internet packs return

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has directed telecom operators to launch one-day and three-day internet packages.

In September last year, the BTRC ordered mobile operators to reduce their number of data packages to 40 from 95 and set a minimum duration of 7 days for any data package.

The issue was discussed yesterday during a meeting regarding restoring mobile internet and providing free datapacks held among the Information and Communication Technology Division, BTRC and Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh.

ICT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak then said it will be turned on.

Mobile operators have already started launching 1-day and 3-day packs after receiving BTRC's instructions today.

Following the BTRC's order executed on 15 October 2023, sales of data packages were negatively affected since approximately 70% of sold data packages were for three days or less.

The number of mobile internet users saw a negative growth for the next few months.