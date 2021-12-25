37 still missing in Jhalakathi launch fire

Thirty-seven passengers are still missing in MV Abhijan 10 launch fire that claimed the lives of 40 people.

Jhalokathi District Police confirmed the number of missing people to The Business Standard on Saturday.

However, the number of missing is at least 54 as per the data from Red Crescent Bangladesh Jhalokathi district office.

A massive fire broke out in the engine room of MV Abhijan 10 in the middle of Sugandha River off the coast of Jhalakathi Sadar upazila early Friday, leaving at least 40 passengers dead and scores others injured.

The number of casualties is likely to rise as many of the passengers have severe burns.

The incident took place around 3am while the launch was on its way to Barguna from Dhaka.

Rescue operations are still underway in and around the launch ghat in search of the missing persons. Besides, the relatives of the missing are also looking for them by renting trawlers.

The vessel was reportedly carrying about 1,000 passengers, according to witnesses and passengers.

