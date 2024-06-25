Meer Manzil: The architecture of preserving your grandfather’s memory

Entering into a narrow alley through the main door one arrives at a small courtyard where sunlight pours in.

New buildings and development projects are sprouting all across the capital. As a result, it is dramatically altering the landscape of this century-old city. Even the quaint, traditional houses of Puran Dhaka are vanishing in the push for new infrastructure.

Mohammadpur, although not a part of Puran Dhaka, is a stronghold where Bangali and Urdu-speaking communities have thrived for decades. The area is witnessing a similar transformation. Numerous development ventures are underway in this area once encircled by rivers and wetlands, erasing the architectural footprint of yesteryears.

Amidst this rapid change, one structure stands out in Noorjahan Road — a house that defies the modern skyline with its unique charm. Its name is Meer Manzil.

What's intriguing is that this house isn't a new addition, but a meticulously renovated relic preserving the cherished memories of generations past.

In April this year, the restoration project, undertaken by the architecture firm Indigenous in Dhaka, received the prestigious 'IAB Award 2023.'

The house still features its original windows and ventilators, while additional modifications facilitate airflow throughout various sections.

The reason they received the Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) award under the conservation and revitalization category becomes evident once you enter through the grand wooden main door, past the red brick exterior of Meer Manzil.

House of nostalgia

For those who came of age in the 1970s, 1980s or 1990s, stepping into the Manzil is akin to a nostalgic time travel back to their childhood. For me, on the other hand, Manzil's furniture and interior look similar to my grandfather's house, evoking a similar sentiment of nostalgia.

The Manzil has a unique ability to seamlessly transport anyone to the bygone era.

Entering into a narrow alley through the main door - once frequented by cows entering the small cowshed of the house - one arrives at a small courtyard where sunlight pours in. Sitting there, gazing at the sky, it feels as though the neighbouring buildings are mere silent observers of the Manzil from afar.

Inside, whether in the drawing room or bedroom, old-fashioned furniture adorns every corner. The wall hangings and furniture have the power to evoke childhood recollections of playful antics and carefree days. There's also a fragrance serving as a constant reminder of a cherished past.

There is not an inch of space between the houses. There’s only the road in front of the house and the narrow alley behind it. So when the architects had to work, these things proved to be challenges they had to navigate.

Moreover, despite the faint rumble of passing motor vehicles outside, the Manzil creates an immersive experience. Although the motor noise attempts to pull one to the present day, it proves to be a feeble one, beaten by Manzil's charm to keep you transfixed.

The 1,294 square-foot house was previously known as 'Meer Saheber Bari' when the late Mir Razzab Ali, the maternal grandfather of the current owner Md Mahbub Ur Rahman, purchased the land and built their house in the 1980s.

"When my grandfather retired from his job, he decided to build this house to ensure continuity of his children's education. Moving to the village would have disrupted their education. I was born and raised in Mohammadpur and used to visit my grandparents frequently. We even identified this address as our permanent address on official documents," Md Mahbub Ur Rahman recently told The Business Standard.

"By around 2010, the house became empty," he noted, "With my uncles settling in different places, some even going abroad, there were talks about tearing down the old structure to construct a modern one a few years ago," he recounted.



At the time, Rahman felt a strong urge to preserve the house, not just as a repository of memories, but also because it had been their permanent address for years.

"So, I bought the property from my uncles and set out to restore it, choosing to enhance, rather than just build a new one. And in my efforts, I made sure to keep as much antique furniture as possible from my relatives," Rahman explained.

Interestingly, before starting the renovations, the owner decided to hire an architect who grew up in Mohammadpur. "I believed that only someone deeply familiar with the area could capture its essence. Finally, I found an architect who is also a Mohammadpurian and our visions matched," he said.

The iron stair railing is riddled with numerous holes, allowing light to filter through and form an abstract painting-like visual beneath the staircase.

"When we took on this project in 2021, we were actually happy, because we understood that we would get the freedom to work. Because this type of renovation project is very rare nowadays. And of course, along with joy, there were many challenges we faced," said Naim Ahmed Kibria, one of the principal architects of this project.

What it takes to restore and renovate an architectural relic

The first challenge the firm faced was the poor plumbing system. The house is at a height that's considerably lower than the street and surrounding elevations. As a result, water from rain or other sources accumulates in most parts of the house.

Also, these houses in Mohammadpur's Noorjahan Road are colloquially known as joint houses, because the houses on both sides of a lane are attached. That means, there is not an inch of space between the houses. There's only the road in front of the house and the narrow alley behind it. So when the architects had to work, these things proved to be challenges they had to navigate.

Additionally, the lack of technical blueprints necessitated a collective effort on-site, with architects, structural engineers, electrical and plumbing specialists, masons and carpenters collaborating to restore the structure.

Obstacles such as the interconnected walls and alterations to the sewer system presented opportunities for innovative architectural solutions.

"As we started working on the project day by day, we faced different difficulties," said Md Mahmudul Islam Forhad, one of the architects.

He explained, "At one point, we realised that to make the house livable again, we needed to isolate it from the other houses. Since the house was low, raising the floor posed a challenge. If we raised it too much, the ceiling would be too low. So, bit by bit, we lifted the floor using various chemicals and plaster and fixed the plumbing."

Some of the house's walls and columns feature designs finished by hand. According to the architect, this manual touch has resulted in impeccable work from the time when the house was built for the first time. Moreover, the house still features its original windows and ventilators, while additional modifications facilitate airflow throughout various sections, maintaining a comfortable and cool environment.

Given its age, the house's foundation is not particularly robust. Consequently, the inhabitants used an iron ladder, rather than a paved one, to go to the second floor or rooftop. During the renovation, the iron staircase was repurposed innovatively. The stairs were riddled with numerous holes, allowing light to filter through and forming an abstract painting-like visual beneath the staircase.

However, the most formidable challenge was restoring the house to its former glory, which led the architects to frequent changes in their decisions.

"We were a little anxious over whether we could resurrect the house to its previous state. Would those who are related to this house be satisfied?" Forhad recounted, adding, "But when we completed the work in 2022, all the residents gathered and we found a nostalgic joy on their faces."

"Even though none of them reside here, they frequently visit and spend their leisure time at the Manzil. Thus, we can say that we've breathed life back into the house."