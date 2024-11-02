ICT building renovation almost complete

The International Crimes Tribunal, located in the old High Court building, Dhaka. File photo: Collected

The renovation of the building of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) formed for holding trials of cases filed on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity committed during the July-August mass uprising is almost complete.

"The renovation work is nearly done. The tribunal building is being prepared in such a way that it can hold trials of international standard. The building was dilapidated before the renovation works," Chief Prosecutor of the ICT Mohammad Tajul Islam told BSS today (2 November).

The tribunal building would be an eye-catching infrastructure upon completion of the repair work, he added.

During a visit, it was found that the renovation works were going in full swing as the workers were seen busy repairing the historic white tribunal building (old High Court Bhaban).

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul and Housing and Public Works Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan have already inspected the renovation works twice.

Trials at the ICT are now being held at a temporary court adjoining the tribunal building.

The ICT was reconstituted with High Court Judge Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder as the new chairman on 14 October. The other members of the tribunal are Justice Md Shofiul Alam Mahmood and retired District and Sessions Judge Md Mohitul Haq Anam Chowdhury.

The government earlier formed the ICT prosecution team with the appointment of the chief prosecutor and prosecutors and the investigation agency.

The ICT formally started the trial proceeding issuing arrest warrants against 46 individuals, including ousted Sheikh Hasina, on 17 October.

Sheikh Hasina fled the country on 5 August in the face of a student-led mass uprising, ending her party's 15-year rule.

The Awami League government, its loyal administration and a part of the law enforcement agencies committed genocide and crimes against humanity during the movement in July and August, according to the prosecution team members.

The ICT has already asked to produce 10 former ministers of the AL government, two former advisers, one retired justice and a former secretary before it on 18 November after showing them arrested in the cases filed over genocide and crimes against humanity.

Apart from these, the ICT has issued arrest warrants against 17 police officers and fixed 20 November to produce them before the tribunal. Two former police officers who were produced before the tribunal after their arrest were sent to jail.