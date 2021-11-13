3-day Ctg wedding expo concludes

A three-day wedding expo held at the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View ended on Saturday leaving both the crowd and businessmen satisfied.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Event organisers and businessmen said considering the current situation in the post-pandemic era, it was one of the most successful events where more than 55 companies have participated and showcased their products and services.

Businessman Rashed Hasan, who visited the fair, said this type of event provides opportunities to access almost all wedding items and services under one umbrella, which is very convenient for all. The jewellery and home décor items were unique and classy compared to those in shopping malls.

Manjuma Morshed, CEO of the organising company M&M Business Communication, told The Business Standard, "Some new entrepreneurs from Chattogram and Dhaka have taken part in the fair. Buyers as well as we, the organisers, are happy with the response of visitors."

Manjuma added that the clothing, jewellery and home décor attracted the most of the visitors.

Starting in 2016, the expo has received a huge response each year. Last year, the expo was suspended due to the epidemic.

The Business Standard was one of the media partners of the fair along with RTV and The Daily Azadi. Other sponsors of the expo include Casablanca, Veneto Furniture Bd, and M&M Business Communication.