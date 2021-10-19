Three-day wedding expo to begin from 11 November in Ctg

A three day long wedding exposition titled 'The Grand Wedding Expo 2021' is going to be held from 11th to 13th November at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View.

The Violet Incorporation and the Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View have signed an agreement (MOU) in this regard on Tuesday afternoon, said a press release.

The operation-in-charge of Radisson Blu Chittagong Bay View, Jamir Uddin Qureshi and the managing director of Violet Incorporation, ABM Khaled Mahmud signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Other higher officials of the hotel and the host organisation were also present at the event.

Wedding plan consultancy firms, different wedding packages, photography, videography, wedding makeup, fashion show, bridal costumes designed by the experts, jewelry etc will be available at the expo.

During the occasion, more than fifty-five different organisations will take part and showcase their exclusive sarees, jewelry, event management, flower, furniture, honeymoon packages with customers' budget.