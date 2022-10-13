3 adopted daughters step into new homes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 10:05 pm

Related News

3 adopted daughters step into new homes

TBS Report
13 October, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 10:05 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Marjina Akhtar, Mukta Akhtar, and Tania Akhtar grew up in a state orphanage in the Raufabad area of the port city of Chattogram. 

The young women, adopted by the "Sarkari Shishu Paribar" authority and brought up as their daughters, are now stepping into their new homes as the Chittagong district administration and district social services office have recently given them in marriage.

The wedding event took place on Thursday evening at the Chittagong Officers Club where Marjina tied the knot with Omar Farooq, Mukta got married to Noor Uddin, and Tania to Helal Uddin.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman was present as the legal guardian of the brides.

Mominur Rahman coordinated with the families of the grooms regarding the marriage, Chittagong District Social Services Office Deputy Director Faridul Alam told The Business Standard.

Each of the grooms was given a ring with the prime minister's monogram on it, as a wedding gift from the government, All three brides got Tk2 lakh each in their bank accounts and 23.328 grams of gold jewellery,Mominur Rahman said.

The newly married couples also received furniture for their new homes.

The marriages were registered with Tk7 lakh as Mahar, a gift a to-be-wife is promised by her to-be-husband.

After eight years at the orphanage, they were provided with a job opportunity three years ago at Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital.

The "Holud ceremony" took place on Wednesday where about 700 guests, including 300 guests from the state orphanage and related organisations, were entertained.

Netizens reacted positively to the humanitarian initiative taken by the administration and posted positive remarks on social media about the wedding event.

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Joint Secretary-General, Mohsin Kazi, wrote on his Facebook wall that the elaborately designed wedding invitation card suggested a royal wedding indeed.

adoption / home

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

11h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

12h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

13h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

Sufferings that originate from BRT projects

1h | Videos
Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

Why India to impose tariffs on Bangladesh jute products

2h | Videos
Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

Tom Cruise to film movie in International Space Station

2h | Videos
Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'