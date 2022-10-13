3 adopted daughters step into new homes

Marjina Akhtar, Mukta Akhtar, and Tania Akhtar grew up in a state orphanage in the Raufabad area of the port city of Chattogram.

The young women, adopted by the "Sarkari Shishu Paribar" authority and brought up as their daughters, are now stepping into their new homes as the Chittagong district administration and district social services office have recently given them in marriage.

The wedding event took place on Thursday evening at the Chittagong Officers Club where Marjina tied the knot with Omar Farooq, Mukta got married to Noor Uddin, and Tania to Helal Uddin.

Chattogram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Mominur Rahman was present as the legal guardian of the brides.

Mominur Rahman coordinated with the families of the grooms regarding the marriage, Chittagong District Social Services Office Deputy Director Faridul Alam told The Business Standard.

Each of the grooms was given a ring with the prime minister's monogram on it, as a wedding gift from the government, All three brides got Tk2 lakh each in their bank accounts and 23.328 grams of gold jewellery,Mominur Rahman said.

The newly married couples also received furniture for their new homes.

The marriages were registered with Tk7 lakh as Mahar, a gift a to-be-wife is promised by her to-be-husband.

After eight years at the orphanage, they were provided with a job opportunity three years ago at Chattogram Maa-O-Shishu Hospital.

The "Holud ceremony" took place on Wednesday where about 700 guests, including 300 guests from the state orphanage and related organisations, were entertained.

Netizens reacted positively to the humanitarian initiative taken by the administration and posted positive remarks on social media about the wedding event.

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Joint Secretary-General, Mohsin Kazi, wrote on his Facebook wall that the elaborately designed wedding invitation card suggested a royal wedding indeed.