24-hour ban on vehicular movement since 6 Jan midnight for polls

The government has issued a 24-hour ban on plying of taxicabs, pickup vans, microbuses and trucks between 6 January midnight and 7 January midnight marking the national elections.

A 72-hour ban on motorcycle movement has also been issued from 5 January midnight to 8 January midnight.

The restriction is relaxable for law enforcement agencies, armed forces, administrations and observers on permission; vehicles on emergency services, drug, medical equipment and things used for identical works and all types of vehicles carrying newspapers, long-route vehicles, contesting candidates, agents of candidates; journalists, observers, election related officers and employees, national highways, key inter-district roads, highways and linking roads for key highways.