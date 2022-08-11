19th JS session begins 28 August 

The 19th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) will begin at 5 pm on 28 August.

President Md Abdul Hamid convened the session exercising the power bestowed upon him as per the Clause (1) of Article 72 of the constitution, a press release from the secretariat said today.

On 30 June, the eighteenth session of 11th parliament was prorogued after 20 sittings.

The session began on 5 June following all the necessary health guidelines amid the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.



A total of 228 treasury and opposition bench lawmakers delivered their addresses during the session. The eighteenth and the budget session of 2022 was continued for 38 hours and 57 minutes. A total of four bills were passed in that session.

