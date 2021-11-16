Opposition leader to get same privileges as minister, bill passed in JS 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
16 November, 2021, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2021, 02:13 pm

It will replace a law of 1979, which was promulgated during the military regime.

Bangladesh National Parliament. Photo: Collected
The leader of the opposition shall be entitled to the same salary, allowances and other privileges as are admissible to a minister, according a bill passed in parliament today. 

The Leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (Remuneration and Privileges) Bill, 2021 was passed in Parliament on Tuesday, reports UNB. 

It will replace a law of 1979, which was promulgated during the military regime.

Law Minister Anisul Huq moved the bill in the parliament and it was passed by voice vote.

According to the law, the leader of the opposition shall be entitled to the same salary, allowances and other privileges as are admissible to a minister.

Besides, a deputy leader of the opposition shall be entitled to the same salary, allowances and other privileges as are admissible to a minister of state.

