15,229 passed in 43rd BCS exams

A total of 15,229 candidates have passed the 43rd (Special) BCS preliminary examinations.

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) published the results today on their website.

In the notification of 43rd BCS, it has been said that 1, 814 officers will be taken in public sectors. Of these, 300 will be appointed in administration cadre, 100 in police cadre, 25 in foreign cadre, 843 in education cadre, 35 in audit, 22 in information, 19 in tax, 14 in customs and 19 in cooperatives.

A source from PSC informed that the chairman had called for an emergency meeting at 3:30 pm today and decided to publish the results.

On 29 October 2021, the 43rd BCS Preliminary Examination was held in Dhaka, Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh.

The number of applications submitted was 4, 35,190 lakh.