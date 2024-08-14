Govt appoints 259 successful candidates from 28th to 42nd BCS exams

Govt appoints 259 successful candidates from 28th to 42nd BCS exams

The newly appointees will undergo training at the Public Administration Training Centre before assuming their duties

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Ministry of Public Administration has appointed 259 successful candidates who were recommended in the 28th to 42nd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations but were not appointed.

According to a notification issued by the ministry today (14 August), these appointments were made in different BCS cadres in the public interest.

The newly appointees will undergo training at the Public Administration Training Centre before assuming their duties.

The notification, which includes the names of the appointees and the specific cadres to which they have been assigned, can be found on the ministry's website.

