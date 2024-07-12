‘At least 12 candidates passed 46th BCS preliminary with leaked question’

Syed Abed Ali, a former driver of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC), has confessed in court to being involved in leaking questions, leading to several candidates becoming BCS cadres.

According to court and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sources, at least 12 candidates who passed the 46th BCS preliminary exam benefited from his illicit activities.

Sources also revealed that on 5 July, Sajedul Islam, an office assistant at the PSC, leaked questions for the Railway Engineer recruitment exam.

In his court statement, Sajedul detailed how four sets of draft questions were stored in a locked tank in a PSC member's room. While cleaning the room, Sajedul broke the lock, photocopied the questions, and replaced the lock with another that could be opened with any key to avoid detection.

Sakhawat Hossain, 30, a businessman residing in AGB Colony, Motijheel, and his brother Saim, 20, were among the 17 individuals detained by the CID in connection with various question leaks under the PSC. Sakhawat later confessed to his involvement in court.

Sakhawat said in court that he had a familial relationship with Sajedul. Two days before the Railway Engineer exam, Sajedul requested to use a warehouse owned by Sakhawat's family. Subsequently, Sajedul arranged accommodation for 40-45 students in the warehouse and provided them with the leaked questions.

To prevent the students from sharing the questions with others, their phones were confiscated