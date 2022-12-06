15 foreign missions issue joint statement marking Human Rights Day 

A total of 15 foreign embassies and missions in Bangladesh have issued a joint statement on the upcoming Human Rights Day.

"As we approach Human Rights Day on 10 December, we would like to highlight the fundamental role democracy plays in protecting human rights and promoting development," read the statement issued Tuesday (6 December).

The missions that signed the joint statement are Australian High Commission, British High Commission, High Commission of Canada, Embassy of Denmark, Delegation of the European Union, Embassy of France, Embassy of Germany, Embassy of Italy, Embassy of Japan, Embassy of Netherlands, Royal Norwegian Embassy, Embassy of the Kingdom of Spain, Embassy of Sweden, Embassy of Switzerland and US Embassy.

The embassies said they celebrate the freedoms enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and reaffirm the importance of all UN member states adhering to their commitments to free expression, peaceful assembly, and elections, among others outlined in the declaration.

"We support and promote democratic governance as a set of values and principles to follow for meaningful participation, equality, security, and inclusive human and economic development."

They pledged to support reaffirming the importance of free, fair, inclusive, and peaceful electoral processes in the spirit of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

