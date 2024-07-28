Avoid loss of life, seek sustainable solution to crisis: 14 foreign missions write to govt

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 10:55 am

Students of different institutions block Shahbagh intersection for the third day in a row demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs on 4 July 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Students of different institutions block Shahbagh intersection for the third day in a row demanding the reinstatement of the 2018 circular cancelling quotas in recruitment in government jobs on 4 July 2024. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Fourteen foreign missions based in Dhaka have expressed deep concern and distress over the recent clashes in the wake of the quota reform movement that resulted in loss of life and destruction of property, reports Prothom Alo.

Quoting diplomatic sources, the Bangla daily reported that Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud received a joint letter from the 14 missions last Wednesday (24 July).

Missions of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Canada, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Australia, and the European Union sent the letter.

The letter also urged the govt to address how the movement was managed, ensure accountability for excessive force by law enforcers, guarantee fair trials for detainees, and swiftly restore internet services nationwide.

The missions also stressed the importance of preserving freedom of expression, the right to assemble, and human rights.

Expressing hope that the internet connection will be fully restored across the country as soon as possible, the missions also commented on the far-reaching impact on the lives of all citizens due to the curfew and internet disconnection.

They said in the letter that the lack of internet has disrupted communication with their capitals, consular services, and regular operations of the diplomatic staff and local employees. 

As international partners of Bangladesh, the missions said they continue encouraging the government and relevant parties to find a sustainable solution to the ongoing crisis and prevent further loss of life.

During the clashes surrounding the quota reform movement, various establishments, including the Bangladesh Television (BTV) building, the Setu Bhaban, the Disaster Management Department, and the Mirpur-10 Metro Rail Station, were attacked. 

Last Wednesday, the foreign minister took foreign ambassadors and representatives of international agencies to show the devastation. The 14 missions sent the letter to the foreign minister that same day.
 

