Police foil BNP’s human chain in Barishal 

Police obstructed BNP's human chain programme in Barishal city marking International Human Rights Day today.

The incident took place in front of Ashwini Kumar Hall in the city around 11am when the leaders and activists of BNP reached the spot with a procession marking the Human Rights Day.

BNP leaders alleged that four of its leaders and activists were injured as police dispersed them from the spot.

However, Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Barishal Kotwali Model police station has denied allegations of using force against BNP leaders and activists.

"BNP leaders and activists were trying to gather there without prior permission. Upon our request, they later moved away from the spot. There was no use of force by the police, and no untoward incident occurred during that period," said OC Anwar Hossain.

Later, the district north and south BNP formed a human chain in front of Barishal Reporters Unity protesting police action.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders and activists led by central member Mezbah Uddin Farhad staged a human chain in front of the party office on Sadar Road when police dispersed them on the grounds of gathering without prior permission.

According to witnesses, the leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum Barishal district committee brought out a procession to join the human chain which was also foiled by police.

The leaders and activists of Jatiyabadi Ainjibi Forum alleged that police snatched their banners and dispersed them.