US won’t send officials to Beijing Winter Olympics

USA

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 12:50 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 12:52 am

Related News

US won’t send officials to Beijing Winter Olympics

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 12:50 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 12:52 am
US won’t send officials to Beijing Winter Olympics

The Biden administration won't send US officials to attend the coming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the White House said, deciding instead to hold a diplomatic boycott that drew immediate criticism from China.

The decision was made weeks ago, though US officials waited to make the announcement to allow some time to pass after a phone call last month between President Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to stabilize tense relations, advisers to the administration said.

President Joe Biden said last month that he was considering such a diplomatic boycott amid criticism of China's human rights record, including what Washington says is genocide against minority Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang.

"The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games given the PRC's ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told a daily press briefing.

"US diplomatic or official representation would treat these games as business as usual in the face of the PRC's egregious human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, and we simply can't do that," Psaki said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

China's embassy in Washington did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

The diplomatic boycott, which has been encouraged by some members of the US Congress for months, would not affect the attendance of American athletes.

Top News / World+Biz

Beijing Olympics 2022 / Biden administration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

13h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

15h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

14h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Our furniture industry needs a seat at the table: Hatil MD

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

4h | Videos
People are suffering due to heavy rain

People are suffering due to heavy rain

5h | Videos
Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to 4 years in jail

5h | Videos
Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status