US covertly delivers over 100 military sales to Israel amid rising civilian casualties in Gaza: Report

Amidst a mounting civilian death toll in Gaza, a recent report has unveiled a covert operation by the United States, involving the delivery of more than 100 foreign military sales to Israel since the onset of the Gaza conflict on 7 October.

The conflict has tragically claimed approximately 31,200 lives to date, including 1,200 Israelis in the initial Hamas attack and over 30,000 Palestinians in subsequent events.

According to a Washington Post report, US officials disclosed in a recent classified briefing to Congress the transfer of thousands of precision-guided munitions, small-diameter bombs, bunker busters, small arms, and other lethal aid to Israel.

While only two approved foreign military sales have been publicly disclosed since the conflict's commencement—$106 million worth of tank ammunition and $147.5 million of components for 155 mm shells—the remaining 100 transactions were processed covertly, avoiding public scrutiny due to specific dollar thresholds that do not necessitate congressional notification.

Criticism of the Biden administration's involvement in the contentious Gaza conflict has been mounting, even as senior US officials express reservations about Israel's military tactics.

The transfer of these weapons packages amplifies the concerns, particularly regarding civilian casualties and the restriction of aid to Gaza.

Former senior Biden administration official Jeremy Konyndyk emphasised the significance of the extensive US support, suggesting that the Israeli campaign may not be sustainable without such backing.

While the Israeli government has not provided immediate comment, State Department spokesman Matt Miller defended the administration's adherence to congressional procedures, citing over 200 engagements with Congress on arms transfers since the initiation of the conflict.

He said the Biden administration has "followed the procedures Congress itself has specified to keep members well-informed and regularly briefs members even when formal notification is not a legal requirement."

However, details regarding the total number and cost of US arms transferred remain undisclosed, raising questions about transparency and the nature of recent transfers—whether they constitute routine security assistance instead of rapid replenishing of munitions.

Israel, like most militaries, does not routinely disclose data about its weapons expenditures, but in the first week of the war, it said it had already dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza.

The lack of transparency in arms deliveries has spurred calls for change from arms experts like former State Department official Josh Paul, who resigned in protest over the Biden administration's Gaza policy.

The substantial transfers, predominantly financed by the annual $3.3 billion US taxpayer fund allocated to Israel, have prompted debates in Congress, with Republicans advocating for additional military aid to Israel despite ongoing disputes over border security and aid allocation to Ukraine.

The depth of Washington's involvement in the conflict is undeniable, as underscored by Konyndyk, highlighting the necessity of recognising the role played by the United States in the ongoing crisis.

"The US cannot maintain that, on one hand, Israel is a sovereign state that's making its own decisions and we're not going to second-guess them, and, on the other hand, transfer this level of armament in such a short time and somehow act as if we are not directly involved," he told The Washington Post.