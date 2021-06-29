Pelosi introduces resolution setting up select committee probing Capitol riot

USA

BSS/XINHUA
29 June, 2021, 11:40 am
Pelosi introduces resolution setting up select committee probing Capitol riot

The resolution could be voted on by the full House as soon as Wednesday, according to CNN.

BSS/XINHUA
29 June, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 11:45 am
FILE PHOTO: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), attends a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, US August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
FILE PHOTO: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), attends a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, US August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has introduced a resolution that will form a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection on Capitol Hill, a resolution that is expected to get a vote in the Democratic-controlled chamber later this week.

According to the resolution, the committee will be made up of 13 members, eight of whom will be appointed by Pelosi. The rest of the members will be picked in consultation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican.

The resolution came as the previous effort by Democrats to create an independent commission to investigate the Capitol riot, during which a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters breached the seat of the US top legislature to prevent lawmakers from certifying the 2020 election results, cleared the House but was blocked by Republicans in the Senate.

"Senate Republicans did (Senate Minority Leader) Mitch McConnell a 'personal favor' rather than their patriotic duty and voted against the bipartisan commission negotiated by Democrats and Republicans," Pelosi said in a statement Monday. "But Democrats are determined to find the truth."

McCarthy's attitude toward the select committee remains unclear. The California Republican, who held a phone call with Trump on Jan. 6, is a potential target -- possibly to be subpoenaed -- in the Democratic-led probe.

The resolution could be voted on by the full House as soon as Wednesday, according to CNN. It doesn't require Senate approval.

