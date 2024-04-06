Pelosi joins call for Biden to stop transfer of US weapons to Israel

USA

Reuters
06 April, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 10:35 am

Related News

Pelosi joins call for Biden to stop transfer of US weapons to Israel

Reuters
06 April, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2024, 10:35 am
Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during event to celebrate the anniversary of U.S. President Joe Biden signing the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act legislation in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during event to celebrate the anniversary of U.S. President Joe Biden signing the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act legislation in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 16, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Representative Nancy Pelosi, former House speaker and a key ally of Joe Biden, signed a letter on Friday from dozens of congressional Democrats to the president and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging a halt to weapons transfers to Israel.

WHY IT IS IMPORTANT

Israel's military assault on Gaza, which followed Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' 7 Oct attack, has come under increasing international criticism as the Gaza health ministry has reported more than 33,000 people have died in the war and the narrow coastal enclave suffers widespread famine.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Support from Pelosi, a veteran member of Biden's Democratic Party, for stopping the transfer of weapons to Israel showed that the view is increasingly becoming mainstream in the party.

KEY QUOTE

Friday's letter called on the Biden administration to conduct its own probe into an Israeli airstrike that killed seven staff of the aid group World Central Kitchen on Monday.

"In light of the recent strike against aid workers and the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis, we believe it is unjustifiable to approve these weapons transfers," the letter said. It was signed by Pelosi and 36 other Democrats including Representatives Barbara Lee, Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

CONTEXT

The Israeli military said on Friday it dismissed two officers and formally reprimanded senior commanders after an inquiry into the aid workers' deaths found serious errors and breaches of procedure. Biden held a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday in which he said Israel needed to do more to protect civilians or the US would change its policy.

Hamas' 7 Oct attack on Israel killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies. Israel's subsequent military assault on Hamas-governed Gaza has displaced nearly all its 2.3 million population and led to genocide allegations that Israel denies.

Top News / World+Biz

Nancy Pelosi / Joe Biden / Israel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

These temporary &#039;villages,&#039; typically comprising a few bamboo houses, are erected solely for the dry season, dismantled preemptively before the onset of monsoon floods. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The strange mobile villages of haor

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sparkle with a conscience: The rise of moissanite lab stones

1d | Mode
Photos: Collected

A bright, bold and colourful Eid

1d | Mode
The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Labour exports slightly improves

Labour exports slightly improves

2h | Videos
Every house turned into a cot factory of Bhaluka Upazila

Every house turned into a cot factory of Bhaluka Upazila

1h | Videos
What Biden Said Criticized Israel

What Biden Said Criticized Israel

15h | Videos
Will robots replace people in factories?

Will robots replace people in factories?

24m | Videos