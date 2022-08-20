Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill

USA

Reuters
20 August, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 09:00 am

Related News

Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Reuters
20 August, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 20 August, 2022, 09:00 am
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks and signs documents endorsing Finland&#039;s and Sweden&#039;s accession to NATO, in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks and signs documents endorsing Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO, in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, U.S., August 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

The White House is ramping up efforts to tout the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the effort to refurbish roads, bridges and airports and reduce emissions.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will go on a four-day, six-state tour starting Tuesday, visiting Florida, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Ohio, Nevada and New Hampshire to talk up the infrastructure law.

Buttigieg will tout grants approved in the November 2021 infrastructure law including $12 million for the Port of Tampa, $20 million to help complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection and expand capacity for dual access to Union Pacific Railroad (UNP.N) and Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail lines and $24.5 million reconstruct roadways and pathways connecting to a major amusement park in Ohio.

"We are building a team, we're getting the money out of the door and we're telling the story," said White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu in a Reuters interview this week.

"This is a transformational bill" Landrieu said, noting it also funds public lands, clean water and electric grid projects.

The administration has funded more than 5,000 projects to date and released around $113 billion. The administration will award billions of dollars in additional grants through the end of 2022, including for electric vehicle charging stations.

"Over the next year or so you will be able to see these things coming out of the ground," Landrieu said.

He said US agencies are working closely with states and cities on many funding programs. If states are "slow coming in, we got on the phone and called them all. We want to tell you again, 'We're trying to get you this money. How can we help?"

On Wednesday, the Commerce Department said all 50 states submitted applications for initial planning awards under the $42.45 billion fund to extend broadband internet to unserved areas. Earlier this month, the administration said all states submitted EV infrastructure deployment plans required under the $5 billion EV charging program.

"We have gotten 100% participation" on these "major structural programs so that the next big thing can happen," Landrieu said.

This week, the Transportation Department announced $1.66 billion in grants for 1,800 new buses. The 150 awards includes $116 million for New York City to buy 230 battery-electric buses to replace older diesel buses and $280,000 for Fayetteville, North Carolina to buy three light transit vehicles.

Last week, the Transportation Department awarded $2.2 billion in grants to modernise roads, bridges and other projects, including $25 million for California's High-Speed Rail program.
 

Top News / World+Biz

Biden administration / infrastructure bill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

1d | Interviews
Photo: Collected

KFC says ‘Howdy’ with their scrumptious new Texas BBQ Zinger Burger

54m | Food
Postcrossing (which connects people through its website) is a system built for postcard enthusiasts, where anyone can sign up and create an account for free. Photo: Noor A Alam

Postcrossers: Reviving a lost art with strangers and postcards

23h | Panorama
We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Asteroids rich in organic matter source of water, say scientists

Asteroids rich in organic matter source of water, say scientists

1h | Videos
Amazing folding smartphone

Amazing folding smartphone

15h | Videos
How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

How Russia gets advantage for geographical location?

17h | Videos
Is textbooks enough for students?

Is textbooks enough for students?

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings