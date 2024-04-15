Oil prices fall after Iran attack as market draws down risk premium

Middle East

Reuters
15 April, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 12:28 pm

Related News

Oil prices fall after Iran attack as market draws down risk premium

The attack involving more than 300 missiles and drones was the first on Israel from another country in more than three decades, raising concerns about a broader regional conflict affecting oil traffic through the Middle East.

Reuters
15 April, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 12:28 pm
File Photo: As supply remains constrained, a chorus of Wall Street banks and oil executives are forecasting a return to $100 oil. Photo: Bloomberg
File Photo: As supply remains constrained, a chorus of Wall Street banks and oil executives are forecasting a return to $100 oil. Photo: Bloomberg

Oil prices fell during trade today (15 April), as market participants dialled back risk premiums following Iran's attack on Israel late on Saturday which the Israeli government said caused limited damage.

Brent futures for June delivery fell 23 cents, or 0.2%, to $90.22 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for May delivery were down 29 cents, or 0.3%, at $85.37 a barrel by 0430 GMT.

The attack involving more than 300 missiles and drones was the first on Israel from another country in more than three decades, raising concerns about a broader regional conflict affecting oil traffic through the Middle East.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But the attack, which Iran called retaliation for an air strike on its Damascus consulate, caused only modest damage, with missiles shot down by Israel's Iron Dome defence system. Israel, which is at war with Iran-backed Hamas militants in Gaza, has neither confirmed nor denied it struck the consulate.

"An attack was largely priced in the days leading up to it. Also the limited damage and the fact that there was no loss of life means that maybe Israel's response will be more measured," said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING.

"But clearly, there is still plenty of uncertainty and it all depends on how Israel now responds."

As Iran currently produces over 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil as a major producer within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), supply risk includes more strictly enforced oil sanctions and that Israel's response could include targeting Iran's energy infrastructure, ING said in a client note on Monday.

But if there was significant supply loss, the US could release further crude oil from its strategic petroleum reserves, while OPEC has over 5 million bpd of spare production capacity, it said.

"If prices were to rally significantly on the back of supply losses, one would imagine that the group would look to bring some of this spare capacity back onto the market. OPEC will not want to see prices going too high given the risk of demand destruction."

Oil benchmarks had risen on Friday in anticipation of Iran's retaliatory attack, touching their highest levels since October.

Despite the limited damage, analysts were widely expecting at least a short-lived rally in prices this morning, but that more significant and longer-lasting price effects from the escalation would require a material disruption to supply, such as constraints on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz near Iran.

So far, the Israel-Hamas conflict has had little tangible impact on oil supply.

The "strike on Iran's embassy in Syria and Iran's retaliation have raised tension in the Middle East. However, we don't expect an immediate reaction in crude oil prices given ample spare capacity and an already elevated geopolitical risk premium," said ANZ Research analysts in a note.

"Israel's response will determine whether the escalation ends or continues. The conflict could still be contained to Israel, Iran and its proxies, with possible involvement of the US Only in an extreme case do we see it realistically impacting oil markets."

Analysts at Citi Research said prolonged tensions through the second quarter this year have largely priced oil at $85-90 per barrel. As the market has been broadly balanced in supply and demand throughout the first quarter, any de-escalation could see prices falling back quite sharply to the high $70s or low $80s per barrel range.

"What is not priced into the current market, in our view, is a potential continuation of a direct conflict between Iran and Israel, which we estimate could see oil prices trade up to over $100 per barrel depending on the nature of the events," the analysts said in a note.

Top News / World+Biz

Oil / Iran / Iran - Israel Conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

4h | Panorama
Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: The bittersweet hustle of doctors on Eid

19h | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

2d | Features
Minister, Walton, and Singer have ongoing offers that allow the customers to get a concession on the price of the appliance they want to purchase in exchange for the used one. Walton’s Marcel AC and Singer’s Beko fridge brands also have this offer. Photo: Collected

Old AC and fridge exchange offers: Where do the used appliances go?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

If Israel counterattacks in Iran, will the United States be on its side?

If Israel counterattacks in Iran, will the United States be on its side?

56m | Videos
How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

How much damage did Israel suffer from Iran's attack?

21h | Videos
The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

The people of Dhaka welcomed the Bengali New Year with various events

22h | Videos
The world's strange income taxes

The world's strange income taxes

5h | Videos