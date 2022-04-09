Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US officials as nuclear talks stall

Middle East

Reuters
09 April, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 04:51 pm

Related News

Iran imposes sanctions on 15 US officials as nuclear talks stall

the Iranian foreign ministry accused the US officials of supporting “terrorist groups and terrorist acts” against Iran, and Israel’s “repressive acts” in the region and against the Palestinian people

Reuters
09 April, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 04:51 pm
Iran&#039;s and US&#039; flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Iran's and US' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Iran said on Saturday that it had imposed sanctions on 15 more US officials, including former Army Chief of Staff George Casey and former President Donald Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani, as months of talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal have stalled.

Almost all the officials named served during Trump's administration which imposed sanctions on Iranian officials, politicians and companies and withdrew the United States from the Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.

In a statement carried by local media, the Iranian foreign ministry accused the US officials of supporting "terrorist groups and terrorist acts" against Iran, and Israel's "repressive acts" in the region and against the Palestinian people.

Eleven months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna on salvaging the deal have stalled as both sides say political decisions are required by Tehran and Washington to settle the remaining issues.

Gen. Austin Scott Miller, former commander of US forces in Afghanistan, former US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and several former ambassadors are among the officials targeted by the new Iranian sanctions.

In a similar move announced in January, Iran imposed sanctions on 51 Americans, many of them from the US military, over the 2020 killing of General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq.

Last year, it imposed sanctions on Trump and several senior US officials.

Top News / World+Biz

Iran / Iran nuclear talk / Iran-USA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

4h | Panorama
Changeable Hawk-Eagle in India. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Changeable Hawk-Eagles may change the colour, not the menu

6h | Panorama
The city of the dead used to house only corpses dating back to the 7th century. Established as an Arabic cemetery during the conquest of Egypt, the necropolis has turned into one of Egypt’s worst slums where the dead and living coexist in a morbid neighbourliness.

The city of the dead

6h | In Focus
Now in his 70s, Kanti Raha is as active as he was during the early days of Khadi Ghor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Khadi: When history, politics and economics are woven into a fabric

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The way Selena changed her life

The way Selena changed her life

6h | Videos
Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

8h | Videos
South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

8h | Videos
What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!