UK's Johnson shredded ministerial code with lockdown breaches, constitutional expert says

Europe

Reuters
17 April, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 09:15 pm

Related News

UK's Johnson shredded ministerial code with lockdown breaches, constitutional expert says

Reuters
17 April, 2022, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2022, 09:15 pm
Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 22, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 22, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thrust Britain into a constitutional crisis by breaking the law he set for pandemic restrictions, effectively "shredding the ministerial code", the country's leading constitutional expert said on Sunday.

Peter Hennessy, a historian and member of the upper house of parliament, said Johnson had become "the great debaser in modern times of decency in public and political life" after he was fined by police for attending a social gathering in Downing Street while lockdown restrictions were in place.

The ministerial code sets out the standards of conduct expected of ministers and how they discharge their duties, according to the government website.

Johnson has been accused of misleading parliament over the matter by opposition lawmakers after he told parliament last year that all rules were followed in Downing Street during the pandemic. He will appear in the House of Commons on Tuesday to explain why he was fined by police.

He has also apologised after he became the first British leader found to have broken the law while in office. Police are investigating further gatherings and he could receive further fines.

"I think we're in the most severe constitutional crisis involving a prime minister that I can remember," Hennessy told BBC Radio, asking why anyone in public life would adhere to the rules when the prime minister did not.

"The prime minister sealed his place in British history as the first lawbreaker to have occupied the premiership," he said, adding that he was no longer worthy of serving the queen or her country.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a minister in Johnson's cabinet, said he respected Hennessy but did not think the constitutional expert had fully understood the constitutional significance of the ministerial code.

Johnson, he said, had told parliament in good faith that he had not broken any rules, because he did not believe he had.

"It is very hard to see that he could meet the high bar of deliberately misleading parliament," Rees-Mogg told the BBC. "So I think Lord Hennessy, who is one of the most distinguished living constitutionalists, is on this occasion wrong."

World+Biz

Boris Jhonson / lockdown breaches

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The issue is not that Musk lacks the cash to buy Twitter. It’s that he lacks the temperament to run it. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk is not what Twitter needs right now

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘It is somehow ingrained in us that a multinational job is better than a local one’

10h | Panorama
All the products of KJ are entirely handmade and environment-friendly. Photo: Courtesy

KJ: Introducing lifestyle footwear to light up your day

11h | Mode
A variety of bakery and pastry products are made in a healthy environment in the factory of Le Beckhouse. The bakery was launched at the initiative of UK-returnee Abrar Hossain and two of his friends, Mohammad Ataul and Sajid Ahmed, in the Kalurghat Bscic industrial area of Chattogram. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Le Bakehouse: Chattogram’s bakery at its best

10h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How much the country ready to negotiate with EU?

How much the country ready to negotiate with EU?

1h | Videos
Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

Is Nepal becoming bankrupt?

2h | Videos
Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

Fishing at Dhanmondi Lake

2h | Videos
Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

Food for 10,000 people cooked in one pot

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

6
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots