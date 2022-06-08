UK prosecutors authorise charges against Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein departs New York Criminal Court following another day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

British prosecutors said on Wednesday they had authorised charges to be brought against former Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein on two counts of indecent assault against a woman in 1996.

"Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division.

"The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."