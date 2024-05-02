Harvey Weinstein appears in court handcuffed

Splash

Hindustan Times
02 May, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 10:22 am

Harvey Weinstein appears in court handcuffed

Harvey Weinstein makes first public appearance post-conviction, faces new trial in 2024

Hindustan Times
02 May, 2024, 10:15 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2024, 10:22 am
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 04 October 2022. Harvey Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face sex-related charges. Etienne Laurent/Pool via REUTERS
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, 04 October 2022. Harvey Weinstein was extradited from New York to Los Angeles to face sex-related charges. Etienne Laurent/Pool via REUTERS

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein cut a curious figure as he arrived at a Manhattan courtroom today.

His appearance comes following the overturning of his rape conviction by the New York Court of Appeals last week. Weinstein, recently seen using a wheelchair due to health concerns, was brought handcuffed. He was dressed in a new suit, with a single, unidentified tag on his cuff, drawing unexpected attention to his appearance.

Harvey Weinstein, once a powerhouse figure in Hollywood, made his first public appearance since his 2020 conviction for sexual assault. 

The former producer currently serving a 23-year sentence, appeared in court today. In addition, Weinstein received a 16-year term after a separate California rape trial. He was scheduled to appear in front of the judge at 2:15 PM. According to Judge Curtis Farber, a new trial is scheduled for fall 2024, reports Variety.

Although his conviction was overturned, leading many of his accusers to express outrage over the decision, Weinstein remains in custody due to his conviction in Los Angeles. The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has hinted at seeking a retrial for the case, while Weinstein's lawyers remain determined to appeal. The next hearing is set for 29 May.

Jennifer Bonjean, an attorney handling Weinstein's California appeal told Variety, "At the time the jury was deciding the evidence in California, they were working under the assumption and the belief that he had properly been convicted in New York, Now we know that's not true."

Weinstein's presence caught everyone's attention, especially given the recent reversal of his conviction by the Court of Appeals. The appeals panel ruled that the judge had improperly manipulated the jury, citing inappropriate decisions such as allowing testimony that went beyond the allegations against Weinstein.

In February 2020, a Manhattan jury found Weinstein guilty of raping actress Jessica Mann in 2013, who vowed to not back down after the recent ruling. He was also charged for sexually abusing former production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006. These are a few of the almost eighty women who have accused him of sexual misconduct.

