Bangladesh, Finland to hold political consultations in October to strengthen ties

Bangladesh

UNB
30 May, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 09:05 pm

New non-resident Ambassador of Finland to Bangladesh Kimmo Lähdevirta met Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the latter’s office on Thursday (30 May) and discussed issues of mutual cooperation. Photo: UNB
New non-resident Ambassador of Finland to Bangladesh Kimmo Lähdevirta met Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen at the latter’s office on Thursday (30 May) and discussed issues of mutual cooperation. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh and Finland will hold the next round of political consultations in October which would help consolidate and expand areas of cooperation between the two countries.

New non-resident Ambassador of Finland to Bangladesh Kimmo Lähdevirta met Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Thursday (30 May) at the latter's office and discussed issues of mutual cooperation.

The envoy informed about the visit of a business delegation as well during the upcoming political consultations to expand business opportunities between Bangladesh and Finland.

The Ambassador underscored the Finnish expertise in green transition and renewable energy, IT and forestry, among others. He referred to the EU's Global Gateway initiative and Bangladesh's possible engagements.

The two sides also exchanged views on visas for Bangladeshi students, cooperation in trade, culture, culinary, and tourism.

The foreign secretary congratulated the Finnish ambassador for his new assignment and assured of full support of the Bangladesh government in discharging his duties.

He recalled the official visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Helsinki in 2019 and her fruitful meeting with the then President of Finland.

The foreign secretary thanked the Finnish government for humanitarian support towards the Rohingyas, however, stressed on the need for impactful political actions towards resolution of the crisis.

The Finnish ambassador thanked the foreign secretary for warmly receiving him with assurance of all-out support.

