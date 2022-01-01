French plastic packaging ban for fruit and vegetables begins

From Saturday cucumbers, leeks, carrots and about 30 other fruits and vegetables will no longer be sold in plastic in France. Photograph: Thibault Camus/AP
A new law banning plastic packaging on most fruit and vegetables comes into force in France from New Year's Day to end what the government has called the "aberration" of overwrapped carrots, apples and bananas.

Emmanuel Macron has called the ban on plastic packaging of fresh produce "a real revolution" and said France was taking the lead globally with its law to gradually phase out all single-use plastics by 2040.

A total of 30 types of fruit and vegetables will be banned from having any plastic wrapping, including bananas, pears, lemons, oranges and kiwis. Larger packs over 1.5kg as well as chopped or processed fruit will be exempt, Report BBC.

More than a third of fruit and vegetable products in France are thought to be sold in plastic wrapping, and government officials believe that the ban could prevent a billion items of single use plastics being used every year.

In a statement announcing the new law, the Environment Ministry said that France uses an "outrageous amount" of single use plastics and that the new ban "aims at cutting back the use of throwaway plastic and boost its substitution by other materials or reusable and recyclable packaging".

The ban forms part of a multi-year programme introduced by Mr Macron's government that will see plastics slowly eased out in many industries.

From 2021, the country banned plastic straws, cups and cutlery, as well as polystyrene takeaway boxes.

And later in 2022 public spaces will be forced to provide water fountains to reduce the use of plastic bottles, publications will have to be shipped without plastic wrapping, and fast-food restaurants will no longer be able offer free plastic toys.

Spain will introduce a ban on plastic packaging of fruit and vegetables from 2023. For years, international campaigners have said unnecessary plastic packaging is causing environmental damage and pollution at sea.

Mr Macron's government also announced several other new environmental regulations, including rules calling on car adverts to promote greener alternatives such as walking and cycling.

