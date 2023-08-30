Experts call for a prompt ban on single-use plastic

Environmental activists and experts call for an immediate nationwide ban on single-use plastic, coupled with rigorous enforcement measures.

"Plastic pollution is a vital problem for both humanity and the environment. Reducing plastic pollution requires collaboration between the government and the public, eventually leading to a global agreement," stated Saber Hossain Chowdhury, chairman of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, during a dialogue titled "Plastic pollution towards plastic treaty negotiation," hosted by Environment and Social Development Organisation (ESDO) in Dhaka on Wednesday.

"We urgently need to stop the use of single-use plastic as it contributes to climate change more," he added.

Noting that Bangladesh is one of the most plastic-polluted nations in South Asia, Syed Marghub Murshed, chairperson of ESDO, emphasised, "As the first country to ban polythene bags in the world, we must act quickly to end plastic pollution in our country."

Dr Mahfuzul Haque, adjunct faculty at the Department of Sociology of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), opined "When each person makes environmentally conscious choices, it adds up to a significant positive impact on the environment. Small actions, like reducing single-use plastics, using alternative products, and choosing to refill, can collectively result in substantial changes."

Md Selim Reza, chief executive officer of Dhaka North City Corporation, remarked, "Segregating plastic waste at its main source is the vital first step towards a cleaner future. By sorting today, we sow the seeds of sustainability, nurturing a world where plastic's potential harm is curtailed. To make a greater positive change, we must act right now."

Shamim Ahmed, President of Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BPGMEA), stated "Currently, several renowned super shops have taken a commendable step in addressing the issue of single-use plastics by embracing refill systems and moving away from traditional single-use plastic packaging."

Siddika Sultana, executive director of ESDO, said, "ESDO has been engaged in advocating and campaigning against plastic pollution alongside various stakeholders. The network has empowered young people to become a global voice to end plastic pollution."

Bangladesh banned the use of plastic bags two decades ago, but these are still being made, bought, and used in the country. Other non-biodegradable items are also found in kitchens, public spaces, and upscale retail centres.

Last year, a study of ESDO revealed that each day, 18 transboundary rivers in Bangladesh carry approximately 15,345 tonnes of single-use plastic waste – of which 2,802 tonnes originate from India and Myanmar.