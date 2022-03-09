Zelensky vows to fight Russia in 'forests, fields and shores'

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 10:36 am

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Mar 7, 2022 in this still image taken from video. Ukrainian President Office/Reuters TV/REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has given an unprecedented address to UK MPs in the House of Commons.

He referenced Winston Churchill, saying "we will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets", reports the BBC.

Earlier,  Zelensky said he is no longer pressing for NATO membership for his country, a delicate issue that was one of Russia's stated reasons for invading its pro-Western neighbour. 

In another apparent nod aimed at placating Moscow, Zelensky said he is open to "compromise" on the status of two breakaway pro-Russian territories that President Vladimir Putin recognised as independent just before unleashing the invasion on 24 February.

"I have cooled down regarding this question a long time ago after we understood that ... NATO is not prepared to accept Ukraine," Zelensky said in an interview aired on Monday night on ABC News.

"The alliance is afraid of controversial things, and confrontation with Russia," the Ukraine president added.

Referring to NATO membership, Zelensky said through an interpreter that he does not want to be president of a "country which is begging something on its knees."

When ABC News asked him about this Russian demand, Zelensky said he was open to dialogue. "I'm talking about security guarantees," he said.

"What is important to me is how the people in those territories are going to live who want to be part of Ukraine, who in Ukraine will say that they want to have them in," Zelensky said.

"So the question is more difficult than simply acknowledging them," he added. "This is another ultimatum and we are not prepared for ultimatums. What needs to be done is for President Putin to start talking, start the dialogue instead of living in the informational bubble without oxygen."

