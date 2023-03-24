World Tuberculosis Day 2023: History, significance, theme

24 March, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 11:39 am

Representational Image. Photo: Reuters
Representational Image. Photo: Reuters

World Tuberculosis Day is observed every year on 24 March to raise awareness about Tuberculosis, a serious respiratory infection. The day also highlights the progress being made in the battle against the disease and focus on the commitment to eradicate the infection.

What is Tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis (TB) a serious infection of the lungs is caused by a bacteria called Mycobacterium Tuberculosisium, that spreads through tiny droplets released in the air when one coughs or sneezes. It is believed that the infection has been around for 3 million years, according to CDC.

Theme:

The theme for World Tuberclusis Day 2023 is "Yes! We can end TB!". According to World Health Organistaion website, this theme aims to hope and encourage high-level leadership, increased investments, adoption of innovations, accelerated action, and multisectoral collaboration to combat the Tuberculosis epidemic.

History and significance:

The date marks the day in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB, which opened the way towards diagnosing and curing this disease. In the 1700s, TB was called "the white plague" due to the pale appearance of the patients. According to CDC, tuberculosis had different names in different civilizations. TB was called "phthisis" in ancient Greece, "tabes" in ancient Rome, and "schachepheth" in ancient Hebrew. TB was also known as "consumption" in the 1800s. During the Middle Ages, TB of the neck and lymph nodes was called "scofula." Scofula was believed to be a different disease from TB in the lungs.

Symptoms:

Tuberculosis symptoms differ from person to person. Majorly people infected with TB do not show any symptoms. However, the most common symptoms are constant coughing for more than two to three weeks, coughing up blood, extreme tiredness of fatigue, lack of appetite and weight loss, and night sweats.

Tuberculosis can be diagnosed in other organs as well such as digestive system, the bladder, and reproductive system.

Tips to avoid TB:

Vaccination with BCG

Improving the air circulation in indoor spaces

Treating latent infection before it becomes active in selected cases

Maintaining good nutrition

Wearing mask when out and about

Visit a physician if one has symptoms

