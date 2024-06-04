31% of TB patients remain undiagnosed: Health experts

An X-ray of 24-year-old patient who is currently undergoing treatment for tuberculosis. Photo: Reuters

Health experts have emphasised the need for stronger coordination between public and private healthcare sectors (Public-Private Mix, PPM) to address challenges in the fight against tuberculosis (TB).

At an event on strengthening TB Public-Private Mix for enhanced policy at icddr,b in Mohakhali, they said according to the World Health Organization, 31% of TB patients in Bangladesh remain undiagnosed due to a lack of reporting to the government.

The event, co-hosted by icddr,b, the National Tuberculosis Control Programme (NTBCP), and The Stop TB Partnership, brought together key stakeholders to discuss challenges facing the PPM approach and identify solutions.

At the event, major challenges in Public-Private Mix (PPM) came out of the discussion. These are: Lack of provision on engaging private healthcare centres and providers, insufficient funding for health, low allocation for TB, lack of understanding of private healthcare markets and inadequate information.

Addressing the event, Md Shamsul Haque Tuku, deputy speaker of the parliament, emphasised the need for joint efforts between the public and private sectors.

He stressed the importance of a "social movement" involving government, private entities, and health organizations. He also highlighted the role of the newly formed "Parliamentary TB Caucus" and the need for a more humane approach towards patients.

Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora, ADG (Planning and Development), DGHS, pointed out the challenges and the reason behind them.

She said 60% of healthcare facilities and 84% of healthcare seekers rely on private services. This sector has 280 hospitals, 5,000 clinics, 5,00,000 pharmacies, and informal providers. Currently, information about only 24% of TB patients come from the private facilities.

Dr Md Mahafuzer Rahman Sarker, line director of TB-L & ASP, stressed the importance of sustained collaboration between public and private sectors to achieve the national goal of ending TB by 2035. He said a well-functioning PPM is crucial for identifying and treating missing cases.

Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, executive director of icddr,b, presented a successful example of a public-private partnership. Their network connects public and private doctors and pharmacies. Patients with chronic cough are referred to icddr,b's TB centres for rapid diagnosis using advanced GeneXpert technology.

The plenary session brought together TB PPM stakeholders to discuss their shared responsibility in combating TB, exploring best practices, and identifying actionable steps to strengthen PPM initiatives, paving the way for a TB-free future in Bangladesh.