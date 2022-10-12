World Bank defends climate record in meeting with NGOs

World+Biz

Reuters
12 October, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 10:13 am

Related News

World Bank defends climate record in meeting with NGOs

Reuters
12 October, 2022, 09:55 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 10:13 am
FILE PHOTO: World Bank Group President David R. Malpass speaks during the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
FILE PHOTO: World Bank Group President David R. Malpass speaks during the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

World Bank President David Malpass defended the institution's commitment to tackling climate change on Tuesday, telling civil society groups that have criticized his leadership on the issue that the bank is focused on global warming.

"We are clearly prioritizing climate," Malpass told a town hall held during the World Bank Group's annual meetings, responding to several questions about the World Bank's climate change work.

The World Bank spent a record $31.7 billion on climate-related investments, exceeding its goal of dedicating 35% of its investments to climate co-benefits, he added.

The World Bank chief has spent the last few weeks on the defensive about the Bank's and his own record on climate change after remarks at a public appearance rekindled critics' concerns the financial institution was not responding to the climate crisis.

Malpass was asked at a New York Times event last month whether he believes the "manmade burning of fossil fuels is rapidly and dangerously warming the planet." Malpass tried at first to dodge the question but later said: "I don't even know. I'm not a scientist."

At Tuesday's event Malpass said: "I'm not a climate denier. That was misinformation. And we are working very hard at the World Bank to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout all of our tools and programs."

A report released last week by a coalition of more than 50 NGOs called Big Shift Global said since the Paris climate agreement in 2015, the World Bank has provided nearly $15 billion of finance directly to fossil fuel projects and likely gave even more in indirect funding.

"We have not lent a single dollar in the World Bank and IBRD (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development) directly to fossil fuels last year," Juergen Voegele, vice president of sustainable development at the World Bank, said in addressing that report's findings. "But we have had a trajectory that is completely gone down. And I think that needs to be acknowledged."

When asked whether the Bank will continue to fund natural gas projects, Malpass said it is currently working to decide whether the fossil fuel is aligned with Paris agreement goals.

In the meantime, he said natural gas will help some low-income countries gain access to electricity.

"There's a recognition by the international community that... where countries have no other alternative, that natural gas is part of an expansion of electricity access," he said.

World Bank / climate change

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mother and Child-2 by Debashish Pal. Stoneware Ceramic. 2022. Photo: Shah Nahian

Affordable Autumn: Presenting fine arts to the masses

2h | Splash
Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

Singer SD Rubel directs first movie 'Briddhashram'

1h | Splash
Mahbub Hussain’s Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI. Photo: Akif Hamid

The quest for owning a 1999 Mitsubishi Evolution VI

52m | Wheels
Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

Nora Fatehi receives legal notice from Dhaka

1h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

15h | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

17h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

20h | Videos
Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back