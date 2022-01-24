WikiLeaks' Julian Assange wins permission to appeal against extradition to US

World+Biz

Reuters
24 January, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 06:23 pm

Related News

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange wins permission to appeal against extradition to US

US authorities are seeking Australian-born Assange, 50, to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger

Reuters
24 January, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 06:23 pm
FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange makes a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in central London, Britain February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange makes a speech from the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy, in central London, Britain February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday was given the chance to challenge a decision allowing him to be extradited to the United States to face 18 criminal charges including breaking a spying law to Britain's Supreme Court.

US authorities are seeking Australian-born Assange, 50, to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

In December, the High Court in London overturned a lower court's ruling that he should not be extradited because his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide.

While judges refused him permission for a direct appeal to the Supreme Court on their decision, they said his case raised an issue of legal importance that he could ask the United Kingdom's top court to rule on.

"The respondent's application to certify a point of law is granted," the court said. "The respondent's application for leave to appeal to the supreme court is refused."

This means the Supreme Court will have to decide whether or not it should hear his challenge.

Top News

Wikileaks / Julian Assange

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Gift vouchers for your bookworm friend

3h | Brands
If Unilever&#039;s CEO does not take an axe to his empire, someone else, such as an activist investor, may have a go. Photo: Reuters

Unilever still has to transform itself. Here are its options

4h | Bloomberg Special
The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

The Bengal Famine: When Churchill eerily resembled his nemesis Hitler

7h | Panorama
Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

8h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

1d | Videos
Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

1d | Videos
Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

1d | Videos
Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

5
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’