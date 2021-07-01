Why is Diana still the queen of hearts

Today would have been Princess Diana's 60'th birthday. A statue of Diana, Princess of Wales, has been unveiled at Kensington Palace in London to honour her 60th birth date. Even after 25 years of her death, she still resides in the hearts of millions.

"There's not a day William and I don't wish that she was still around we wonder what kind of a mother she would be now, and what kind of a public role she would have and what a difference she would be making," said Prince Harry in an interview with BBC. Her sons described her as a fun loving parent.

The style icon, loving mother and the most down to earth member of the Royal family; was known as People's Princess for a reason. From South Africa to Nigeria, India, Indonesia and Zimbabwe, she traversed all across the world and stood beside the sufferers. Following Diana's death, Nelson Mandela said, "I was devastated; she would have turned the table round", and referred to the work she was doing all around the globe.

Born in 1961 to a family of British nobility, Diana embarked into the Royal family by marrying Prince Charles in 1981. She was a pre-school teacher before tying the knot with the Prince of Wales.

The Princess of Wales was affectionate and blended well among commoners. She revealed her wish to be "Queen of hearts" during an interview with BBC.

She was president or patron of over 100 charity organizations.

Broke the Stigma against AIDS

In 1987 Diana inaugurated the first Aids unit in London Middlesex Hospital and did something which none other Royal has ever done before: she shook hands with HIV patients.

Princess of Wales, Diana shaking hands with an AIDS patient, Pic: AP

Though scientists had concluded by 1983 that AIDS could not be transmitted by casual contact, food, air or water; yet, people had massive doubts regarding the spread of HIV. Princess Diana broke the stigma regarding HIV by shaking hands with an HIV patient. Her duty did not end after breaking the stigma; she was a patron for the National Aids trust. Her charitable work took her to South Africa in March 1997 and met with President Nelson Mandela, who wished to join Nelson Mandela children's Fund and Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund to aid the people living with HIV.

Destruction of landmines:

Diana took prolific attempts to halt the use of landmines. During World War II, numerous land mines or explosive devices were hidden under or within the grounds for destroying enemy targets. Those hidden landmines killed and suffered thousands of civilians even after decades of WW II. She worked with

Halo Trust for removing landmines. She walked through the minefields wearing a protective visor from Halo, to grab international attention for eliminating landmines that were hidden on the ground and destroying lives for decades.

Princess of Wales strolling across a landmine minefield cleared by the charity The HALO Trust in Huambo, Angola, in January 1997 in a protective visor. Pic: Collected

A saviour for the homeless and an advocator of mental health awareness

Diana wanted to diminish poverty, homelessness and ensure a bright future for the adolescents of the UK. In 1992, she became a patron for Centrepoint, a charity organization that provides shelter and support for young people across the UK. The Princess of Wales not only openly spoke about mental health issues but also created awareness about the mental health issues among the people.

Nullified the myth about leprosy

Photo: Collected

From shaking hands with AIDS patients to touching the wounds of the leprosy patients, the princess of Wales shocked the world with her down to earth approach. She was a patron of the charity organization Leprosy Mission. To nullify the rumour leprosy could be spread by touch, the Princess of Wales visited Leprosy patients in Indonesia, Nepal, India, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria. Paul Callan recalled how the Princess of Wales bowed down and caressed the wounds of leprosy patients. Patients of Leprosy were even disowned by their family, yet the people's princess had the most candid conversation with and even physical contacts with them and listened to their stories through interpreters.

A magnificent fundraiser

In 1993, Diana opened Wolfson Children's Cancer Unit at Royal Marsden NHS foundation. In 1996, Diana helped to raise more than £1 million for cancer research during a fundraising event.

Charity consultant Fiona Fountain said, "You can increase the price of a ticket so much more if you have got the Princess of Wales attending it, it can add at least 50 pounds to a ball", reports Independent.

Diana was a star attraction for charities and helped to raise massive funds for charity organizations.

During her trip to any country, Diana had beautifully paid homage to the traditional attire of that country. Photo :Collected

After the end of her marriage with Prince Charles, Diana announced to quit her patronage with over 100 charities with regret. Diana had to quit the patronage as she wanted the former charities to be free and seek another royal patron. However, Diana decided to continue her patronage with six charity organizations. She continued to work for aiding poverty-stricken young UK residents and sufferers of AIDS, cancer, and leprosy worldwide.

With the sudden demise of Diana in a car crash on August 31, 1997, the world faced an irreparable loss.

Diana's legacy continued:

Diana's legacy was continued by her two sons. Prince William and Prince Harry became a patron for several charity organizations which were previously aided by their mother. Prince Harry had also made multiple visits to South Africa to carry on his mother's legacy of standing with helpless people.

The Diana Award:

In 1999, the British Government founded the Diana Award to carry on Diana's legacy and award young people who work to change the society positively. Since its formation, the organization focuses on empowering young people for bringing an impactful change.

The Ultimate style Icon:

Photo: Collected

The Princess of Wales, Diana, is still considered the best-dressed woman in history. Diana's daughter in Laws still loves to recreate the looks of their mother-in-law on several occasions. From casual attires to puffed high neck blouses, ruffled dresses to body cons and velvet gowns, the Princess of Wales dazzled in each attire and reflected the evolution of her bold personality. Her chin-length bouncy layered bob was widely popular and known as lady Diana haircut.