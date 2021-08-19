We cannot evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan: Britain

World+Biz

Reuters
19 August, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 05:43 pm

Related News

We cannot evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan: Britain

"We can't just take a minor on their own," UK defence Minister Wallace said

Reuters
19 August, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 05:43 pm
An aerial view of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, previously known as Kabul International Airport, in Afghanistan, February 11, 2016. AfghanistanLM REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An aerial view of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, previously known as Kabul International Airport, in Afghanistan, February 11, 2016. AfghanistanLM REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Britain is unable to evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday when asked about footage which showed a young child being handed over a wall to Western soldiers at Kabul airport.

The footage, which Reuters was unable to immediately verify, showed a small girl being handed over a wall to British and U.S. soldiers at Kabul airport.

Wallace said the child was passed over the wall as her family was being taken out.

"We can't just take a minor on their own," Wallace told Sky News when asked about the footage. "You will find as you see in the footage I think you're showing now, the child was taken - that will be because the family will be taken as well."

"It will be the challenge trying to make it through that crowd," Wallace said. "We are finding other ways of dealing with that but that is what's happening."

Wallace said British soldiers at the airport were facing a difficult situation given the desperation of some Afghans to leave.

"It is very very difficult for those soldiers as you've seen in your own footage, dealing with some desperate, desperate people, many of whom are just wanting to leave the country," Wallace said.

Europe

Kabul / Taliban / Afghanistan / UK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

1d | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

1d | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

1d | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

4
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes
Economy

Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes