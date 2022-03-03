US warns Moscow, Minsk against deploying nuclear arms in Belarus

World+Biz

Reuters
03 March, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 07:56 pm

US warns Moscow, Minsk against deploying nuclear arms in Belarus

Reuters
03 March, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2022, 07:56 pm
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reacts during a joint news conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka January 14, 2020. Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reacts during a joint news conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka January 14, 2020. Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte

The United States warned Russia and Belarus at a UN arms control meeting on Thursday not to deploy nuclear arms in Moscow's neighbouring ally following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Any movement of Russian nuclear weapons into Belarus would be dangerously provocative and further destabilize the region. We call on Belarus to reject Russia's policies of nuclear threat and intimidation," US envoy Aud-Frances McKernan told the Conference on Disarmament (CD) in remarks provided by the US mission.

Her comments come as the Geneva-based CD debated Russia's invasion after Kyiv accused Moscow at the forum of "violating all key disarmament treaties".

A referendum in Belarus on Sunday approved a new constitution ditching the country's non-nuclear status at a time when the former Soviet republic has become a launch pad for Russia's military operation, Russian news agencies said.

The new constitution could see nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil for the first time since the country gave them up after the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had said this week that Russian shelling during its offensive amounted to war crimes.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the CD meeting earlier this week that Kyiv had been seeking to acquire nuclear arms, saying Moscow needed to prevent that.

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi told reporters in Vienna on Wednesday that the UN nuclear watchdog had no evidence to support Lavrov's allegation.

"For us it is very clear. We do not have any information that would question the non-proliferation credentials of Ukraine," Grossi said when asked about Lavrov's comment.

"It's important to say...that we continue our (nuclear) safeguards operation and we don't have information that there's any deviation of material, any undeclared material or activities leading to the development of nuclear weapons."

Some delegates saw the Ukraine crisis as an opportunity to revitalise the Conference on Disarmament, which has an ambitious formal mandate to negotiate weapons cuts but has not struck a deal since the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty.

However, experts said there was little hope of a concrete outcome on the allegations of Ukraine and other members against Russia since the 65-member forum must decide by consensus.

nuclear arms in Belarus] / Belarus non-nuclear status

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Micro-small enterprises account for a bulk of SMEs and neglecting them has detrimental impacts on the economy. Photo: Mumit M

‘If micro-small enterprises are neglected, we will see economic growth but no inclusive development’

11h | Interviews
Chaldal sends everything from their warehouses because it enables their quality checking, and pushes them to build the one-hour delivery infrastructure within the city. Photo: Courtesy

The Chaldal story: They dreamt of serving 30 orders a day. Now they are eyeing one lakh daily orders

11h | Panorama
Illustration: Collected

Inherited Memories: Third Generation Perspectives on Partition in the East

14h | Book Review
The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

'Dead or Alive': Russian businessman puts $1M bounty on Putin's head

'Dead or Alive': Russian businessman puts $1M bounty on Putin's head

2h | Videos
'Dead or Alive': Russian businessman puts $1M bounty on Putin's head

'Dead or Alive': Russian businessman puts $1M bounty on Putin's head

2h | Videos
Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

Oil prices blast past as supply fears mount

2h | Videos
More explosions rock Kyiv

More explosions rock Kyiv

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

3
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last