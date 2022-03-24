UN General Assembly adopts ukraine aid resolution, criticizes Russia

Reuters
24 March, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 09:55 pm

UN General Assembly adopts ukraine aid resolution, criticizes Russia

The resolution, drafted by Ukraine and allies, received 140 votes in favor and 5 votes against - Russia, Syria, North Korean, Eritrea and Belarus - while 38 countries abstained

Reuters
24 March, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 09:55 pm
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during a special session of the U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield speaks during a special session of the U.N. General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The 193-member UN General Assembly overwhelmingly demanded aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine on Thursday and criticized Russia for creating a "dire" humanitarian situation after Moscow invaded its neighbor one month ago.

The resolution, drafted by Ukraine and allies, received 140 votes in favor and 5 votes against - Russia, Syria, North Korean, Eritrea and Belarus - while 38 countries abstained.

