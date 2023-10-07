UN condemns Hamas attack on Israel, appeals all to 'pull back from brink'

The United Nations headquarters building is pictured with a UN logo in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

The UN has vehemently condemned the "multi-front assault against Israeli towns and cities near the Gaza Strip, and barrage of rockets reaching across central Israel by Hamas militants".

In a statement issued on Saturday (7 October), UN Special Coordinator For the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said, "These events have resulted in horrific scenes of violence and many Israeli fatalities and injuries, with many believed to be kidnapped inside the Strip. These are heinous attacks targeting civilians and must stop immediately.

"I am deeply concerned for the well-being of all civilians. I am in close contact with all concerned to urge maximum restraint and call on all sides to protect civilians. This is a dangerous precipice and I appeal to all to pull back from the brink."

Earlier on Friday, Wennesland condemned the attack by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their property in the town of Huwwara in the occupied West Bank.

"I'm outraged by the continued incitement, provocations, and lack of accountability for these violent crimes," he said.

"One Palestinian was shot dead during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli settlers and Israeli security forces. Israel must ensure that the civilian population is protected, and perpetrators are held to account.

"I call on leaders to work now to reduce tensions, hold perpetrators accountable and stop this senseless cycle of violence."